Chandler rushed 11 times for 41 yards and caught all four of his targets for 29 yards in Thursday's 24-13 preseason loss to the Seahawks.

Chandler worked as the primary running back for the entire first half, and he showcased some shiftiness as both a rusher and a pass catcher. The 2022 fifth-round pick appears to be leading the competition for the change-of-pace role behind Alexander Mattison in a Minnesota backfield that no longer features Dalvin Cook. Chandler's primary competition for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart is Kene Nwangwu (undisclosed), who missed this game but could be available for Minnesota's second preseason game, Aug. 19 against the Titans.