Chandler rushed five times for 44 yards and brought in his only target for one yard in the Vikings' 23-13 preseason loss to the Broncos on Saturday night.

The rookie fifth-round pick saw five carries for the third time in as many preseason games, and he finishes the exhibition slate with an ultra-efficient 7.5 yards per carry. The speedy Chandler currently slots behind Kene Nwangwu for the No. 3 running back job, but the North Carolina product may have surpassed his teammate, who is projected to stick on the roster under any circumstance as a kickoff returner, with Saturday's effort.