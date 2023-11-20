Chandler rushed 10 times for 73 yards and secured all four targets for 37 yards in the Vikings' 21-20 loss to the Broncos on Sunday night.

Chandler logged eight fewer carries but only eight fewer rushing yards than backfield mate Alexander Mattison, who managed to return despite an early Week 10 exit due to a concussion. Chandler had averaged only three yards per carry while pulling emergency duty in that contest, but the second-year back was exponentially more efficient Sunday with the help of a game-long 31-yard run. The 2022 fifth-round pick's work as a pass catcher was also noteworthy, and given his solid body of work versus Denver, Chandler seems likely to enjoy a fairly robust No. 2 role against the Bears in a Week 12 home divisional matchup on Monday night, Nov. 27.