Chandler had five carries for five yards along with three receptions for 20 yards in Saturday's preseason win over Baltimore. However, he may have fallen behind Zavier Scott in the competition for the No. 3 RB role, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Scott had an impressive performance with seven carries for 40 yards. However, Chandler did work with the first-team offense while Scott had most of his production in the second quarter. Chandler was also one of the two primary kick returners, which could give him an edge. Still, this battle may not be decided until late in camp and the loser may not stay on the 53-man roster.