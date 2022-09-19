Chandler (coach's decision) is inactive Monday against the Eagles.
Chandler will have to wait another week to try and make his NFL debut, as he remains behind Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu on the team's running back positional depth chart. The rookie will keep working to push his way up the Vikings' ranks and earn a chance to suit up in Week 3 against the Lions.
