Chandler and Myles Gaskin will provide depth behind Alexander Mattison to start the season, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

With Kene Nwangwu (undisclosed) placed on injured reserve and rookie DeWayne McBride banished to the practice squad, Minnesota signed Gaskin on Wednesday to provide some experience behind Mattison. While Gaskin could earn a role, Chandler is more likely to get touches off the bench Week 1 against Tampa Bay and will also replace Nwangwu on kickoff returns.