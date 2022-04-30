The Vikings selected Chandler in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 169th overall.

Chandler was the No. 5 running back coming out of high school in 2017, and he enjoyed four productive seasons at Tennessee, leading the team in rushing in 2018 and 2019. He took his game to the next level in his final year of eligibility, as he transferred to North Carolina and rushed 182 times for 1,092 yards (6.0 YPC) and caught 15 passes (17 targets) for 216 yards and a touchdown. Chandler doesn't create a ton of yards on his own, but he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash and has the tools to succeed in the right situation. Unfortunately, he'll need to wait his turn in Minnesota, as superstar Dalvin Cook is the clear lead back while backups Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu have both showed promise.