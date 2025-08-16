Chandler gained 12 rushing yards on three carries and failed to catch his only target in Saturday's 20-12 preseason loss to the Patriots.

The fourth-year back got the start ahead of Zavier Scott, his main competition for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart, but it was Scott who saw more work and led Minnesota in rushing yards on the afternoon. Chandler saw his yards per carry drop from 4.5 in 2023 to just 3.3 last year, and if he can't find another gear before the end of the preseason, he might find himself on the outside looking in for a spot on the Week 1 gameday roster.