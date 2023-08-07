Neither Chandler nor Kene Nwangwu has a a clear lead on the backup running back role to Alexander Mattison as both have questions about their abilities in pass protection, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Lewis goes as far to speculate that the Vikings could sign a veteran running back late in training camp for the backup role. It's still early in the competition as each player's showing in preseason games could change the equation. However, neither looks like a lock for the backup role at the moment and it also doesn't sound like there will be a committee approach at the position as Mattison is the clear lead back.