Chandler rushed 10 times for 40 yards and caught all three of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Packers.
Chandler continued to serve as Minnesota's lead rusher after receiving seven more carries than Alexander Mattison, the only other back to get the ball Sunday. Chandler couldn't extend his touchdown streak to three games, but his production was a step forward from last week's 8-17-1 rushing line. Minnesota's starting tailback will look to end the regular season on a high note when the team visits Detroit in Week 18.
More News
-
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Touchdown salvages down game•
-
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Should remain lead back Sunday•
-
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Could stick as lead back•
-
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Breakout effort in first start•
-
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Set for lead role Week 15•
-
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Ties season high in touches•