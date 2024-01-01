Chandler rushed 10 times for 40 yards and caught all three of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Packers.

Chandler continued to serve as Minnesota's lead rusher after receiving seven more carries than Alexander Mattison, the only other back to get the ball Sunday. Chandler couldn't extend his touchdown streak to three games, but his production was a step forward from last week's 8-17-1 rushing line. Minnesota's starting tailback will look to end the regular season on a high note when the team visits Detroit in Week 18.