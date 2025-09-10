Vikings' Ty Chandler: Limited to special teams
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chandler averaged 28.0 yards on three kickoff returns in Monday's win at Chicago. He did not play a snap on offense.
Chander begins the season as the No. 3 running back over Zavier Scott, who was inactive with an ankle injury. Neither running back will likely get many carries if both Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason are healthy.
