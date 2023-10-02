Chandler didn't have a carry and wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's win at Carolina. He played just six snaps, all on special teams.
Cam Akers moved into the backup role behind starter Alexander Mattison in his first game since his trade from the Rams. It looks like Chandler will be limited to special teams and be used sparingly on offense if the top two running backs remain healthy.
