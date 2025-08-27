Vikings' Ty Chandler: Makes 53-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chandler made Minnesota's 53-man roster. However, it's not clear whether Chandler or Zavier Scott will work as the No. 3 running back, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
It's also not clear if Chandler or Tai Felton will work as the kick returner. Chandler was on the roster bubble and could still lose his spot once C.J. Ham returns from injured reserve.
More News
-
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Just 12 yards in Saturday's start•
-
Vikings' Ty Chandler: In battle for No. 3 RB role•
-
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Meager role late in season•
-
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Set to play in wild-card contest•
-
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Misses practice with illness•
-
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Five carries in Week 17•