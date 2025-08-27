default-cbs-image
Chandler made Minnesota's 53-man roster. However, it's not clear whether Chandler or Zavier Scott will work as the No. 3 running back, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

It's also not clear if Chandler or Tai Felton will work as the kick returner. Chandler was on the roster bubble and could still lose his spot once C.J. Ham returns from injured reserve.

