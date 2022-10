Chandler is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a broken thumb, however, no decision has been made about whether he will go on IR, according to head coach Kevin O'Connell, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Chandler suffered the injury in his second-career game Sunday against the Bears. The rookie will certainly miss multiple weeks, however the team's hesitancy to put him on IR could mean they don't believe he'll necessarily have to miss at least four games.