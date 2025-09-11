Vikings' Ty Chandler: Moved to IR due to knee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chandler (knee) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
The kickoff return man sustained a knee injury in the season opener against Chicago and will be out through Minnesota's Week 6 bye as a result of Thursday's move. Rookies Myles Price (knee) and Tai Felton are the top candidates to return kicks in Chandler's absence, with Price favored to get those opportunities if healthy after a strong debut on special teams.
