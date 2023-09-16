Chandler had one carry for no gain and two receptions for nine yards on two targets in Thursday's loss at Philadelphia.
Chandler played on just seven of the offense's 58 snaps as he got little work despite starter Alexander Mattison struggling to run the ball (3.5 YPC). Mattison played 44 snaps as it looks like Chandler will have a minimal reserve role in the backfield.
More News
-
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Clear backup RB in opener•
-
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Joined by Gaskin in backfield•
-
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Heavy workload against Titans•
-
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Helps case for backup job•
-
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Lacks clear hold on No. 2 RB role•
-
Vikings' Ty Chandler: Can't make most of first-team work•