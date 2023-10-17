Chandler played all 16 of his snaps on special teams Sunday in the Vikings' 19-13 win over the Bears.

For the third week in a row, Chandler was limited exclusively to special-teams work with trade acquisition Cam Akers having settled in as the No. 2 back behind Alexander Mattison. Akers is averaging a solid 5.7 yards per carry since joining the Vikings, so the coaching staff may not be overly motivated to give Chandler a look on offense.