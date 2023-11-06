Chandler is expected to take over as Alexander Mattison's top backup after Cam Akers sustained a ruptured Achilles during Sunday's game at Atlanta, Kevin Seifert of ESPN reports.

With Akers now set to miss the remainder of the season, Chandler finds himself positioned as Minnesota's number two running back going into Week 10. He's gotten just 13 touches through nine games so far this season, returning 85 yards from scrimmage on those opportunities.