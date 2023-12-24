Chandler is expected to remain the Vikings' lead back for Sunday's game against the Lions, even though Alexander Mattison (ankle) is active for the contest, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

While Mattison was sidelined for the first time this season in last Saturday's 27-24 overtime loss to the Bengals, Chandler stepped into the starting role and made the most of the opportunity. He carried 23 times for 132 yards and a touchdown to go with three catches for 25 yards on four targets, with his 157 yards from scrimmage besting Mattison's top total through the first 13 games of the season by 32 yards. Though Mattison is available, he was listed as questionable heading into Sunday after managing just one limited practice this week and may be in store for a minor change-of-pace role while he's less than 100 percent healthy. Head coach Kevin O'Connell hasn't expounded on his plans for the Minnesota backfield beyond Week 16, but given Mattison's underwhelming numbers as the Vikings' lead back for most of the season, Chandler could have an opportunity to stick atop the depth chart the rest of the way if he delivers another credible performance versus a tough Detroit run defense.