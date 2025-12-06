The Vikings have ruled out Chandler (knee) for Sunday's game versus the Commanders.

Since Minnesota designated Chandler for return from injured reserve Wednesday, he followed an LP/FP/FP practice regimen before the team considered him questionable for Week 14 action. Now that he's officially unavailable Sunday, the Vikings will continue to roll with the RB trio of Aaron Jones, Jordan Mason and Zavier Scott. Chandler's next chance to play is Sunday, Dec. 14 at Dallas.