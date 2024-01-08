Chandler rushed 12 times for 69 yards and brought in two of three targets for 20 yards in the Vikings' 30-20 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Chandler found a way to be productive against one of the league's toughest run defenses, comfortably pacing the Vikings' ground attack in carries and rushing yards while also filling a modest role in the passing game. The second-year back was clearly the more effective between him and backfield mate Alexander Mattison on multiple occasions down the stretch, recording at least Sunday's rushing total in three of the last eight contests while averaging at least 4.0 yards per carry on four occasions in that sample. Chandler's 4.5 yards per carry on 102 rush attempts and 7.6 yards per catch on his 21 receptions underscore his efficiency, and he should have a chance to make a case for a significant role once again in training camp next summer.