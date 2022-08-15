Chandler rushed five times for 50 yards in Sunday's 26-20 preseason loss to the Raiders.
Chandler made an impressive debut by tearing through the Raiders' backup defense (key starters were healthy scratches). The results are impressive nonetheless, as the rookie fifth-rounder posted an impressive final season at North Carolina in 2021 (182 carries for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns). The Vikings have one of the more stacked running back rooms in the league, so Chandler could find himself on the practice squad to begin the season if he can't leapfrog Keke Nwangwu (who was also impressive Sunday). Both young backs will get another chance to compete when Minnesota takes on the 49ers on Saturday.