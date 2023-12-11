Chandler carried the ball 12 times for 35 yards and caught all three of his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Raiders.

The second-year back took over as the Vikings' No, 1 back after Alexander Mattison (ankle) left the game on the first drive of the second half, and Chandler wound up tying his season high in touches, although he didn't produce much with the extra volume. It's not yet clear how serious Mattison's injury is, so Chandler could be in line to get extra carries, or even the start, in Week 15 against the Bengals.