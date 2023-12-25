Chandler had eight carries for 17 yards and a touchdown and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 30-24 loss to Detroit.

The North Carolina product stuck as Minnesota's starter even with previous starter Alexander Mattison (ankle) active Sunday. Chandler was unable to reproduce last week's massive 157-yard performance, but he did score his second rushing touchdown in as many weeks. Mattison wound up losing a yard on his two rushing attempts as the Vikings featured a pass-heavy gameplan against the Lions. Given that the latter was being eased back from injury, there is a chance the backs work in more of a split against the Packers on Dec. 31.