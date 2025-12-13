Chandler (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Chandler has been sidelined since Week 1 while dealing with a knee injury, and he was designated to return from IR on Dec. 3. The 27-year-old was a full participant during practice this week, but he'll remain out for at least one more game. Chandler will have to be restored to the active roster by Dec. 24, or else he'll revert to IR for the remainder of the season. His next opportunity to play will be the Week 16 contest versus the Giants on Sunday, Dec. 21.