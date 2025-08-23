Batty will undergo an MRI on a right knee injury that he suffered during Friday's preseason game against the Titans, Emily Leiker of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Batty played just one defensive snap during Friday's preseason finale, and he'll go through more tests to determine the severity of his injury. He signed with the Vikings in May as an undrafted free agent and has been competing for a depth spot on Minnesota's 53-man roster for the 2025 season.