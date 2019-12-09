Play

Conklin caught all three of his targets for 13 yards in Sunday's victory over the Lions.

Conklin now has seven catches for 49 yards over the last three contests after not recording a catch through his first seven games of the season. The 24-year-old played a season-high 35 offensive snaps Sunday, but he still saw fewer snaps than fellow tight ends Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith.

