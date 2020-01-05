Play

Conklin (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's wild-card game against the Saints.

Conklin went up for a catch in the redzone in the second quarter, and came up limping after missing the pass. He'll likely get additional treatment at the halftime break, but as long as he's sidelined, the only healthy tight ends for the Vikings are Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith Jr.

