Conklin completed the 2020 campaign catching 19 of his 26 targets for 194 yards and one touchdown.

In his third season with the Vikings, the 2018 fifth-round pick had career highs in receptions and yards. The tight end also scored his first NFL touchdown and began to show his ability as a pass catcher toward the end of the regular season after No. 2 tight end Kyle Rudolph (foot) landed on IR. With Rudolph under contract through 2023 and 2019 second-rounder Irv Smith ahead of him on the depth chart, Conklin will have difficulty being a regular in Minnesota's offense as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.