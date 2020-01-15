Play

Conklin finished with eight receptions for 58 yards over 15 regular-season games in 2019.

Conklin worked as the No. 3 right end behind Kyle Rudolph and rookie Irv Smith Jr. The 24-year-old Conklin averaged 18.4 offensive snaps per game, and he ran a route on 67.6 percent of snaps. Since Rudolph and Smith Jr. are both under contract in 2020, Conklin won't warrant fantasy attention heading into next year.

