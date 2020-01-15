Vikings' Tyler Conklin: Finishes with eight catches in 2019
Conklin finished with eight receptions for 58 yards over 15 regular-season games in 2019.
Conklin worked as the No. 3 right end behind Kyle Rudolph and rookie Irv Smith Jr. The 24-year-old Conklin averaged 18.4 offensive snaps per game, and he ran a route on 67.6 percent of snaps. Since Rudolph and Smith Jr. are both under contract in 2020, Conklin won't warrant fantasy attention heading into next year.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty TE rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill...
-
Dynasty WR rankings update
Heath Cummings says receivers approaching 30 should probably be passed over or traded away.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC South.
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...