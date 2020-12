Conklin had five receptions for 40 yards on five targets in Sunday's 26-14 loss to Tampa Bay.

Conklin played a season-high 45 snaps with Kyle Rudolph sidelined with a foot injury. He played more snaps than Irv Smith (28), but that may be only because Smith was coming back after missing two games with a back injury. Conklin could continue to be part of the passing game if Rudolph is out another week, but it won't be a surprise if Smith overtakes him for playing time.