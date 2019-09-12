Vikings' Tyler Conklin: Full practice Thursday
Conklin (ribs) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Conklin sat out Week 1 and was limited in Wednesday's practice, but he now looks to have fully recovered from his ribs injury. He'll play his usual depth role behind Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith during Sunday's game against the Packers.
More News
-
Vikings' Tyler Conklin: Limited Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Tyler Conklin: Can't shake injury•
-
Vikings' Tyler Conklin: Questionable for Week 1•
-
Vikings' Tyler Conklin: Five catches in rookie campaign•
-
Vikings' Tyler Conklin: Posts career bests against Miami•
-
Vikings' Tyler Conklin: One reception in season debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're locking in the right lineup with Dave Richard's look at the Week 2 schedule,...
-
Week 2 Trade Values Chart
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's...
-
Week 2 Waivers: Injury replacements
Week 1 had a ton of injuries to sort through, and whether you need a replacement or are just...
-
Week 2 Rankings: Bounceback coming?
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings answer six questions about their Week 2 rankings...