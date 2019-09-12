Conklin (ribs) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Conklin sat out Week 1 and was limited in Wednesday's practice, but he now looks to have fully recovered from his ribs injury. He'll play his usual depth role behind Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith during Sunday's game against the Packers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week