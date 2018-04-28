Vikings' Tyler Conklin: Lands in Minnesota

The Vikings selected Conklin in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 157th overall.

Conklin (6-foot-3, 254 pounds) may lack ideal height for a tight end, but he was a productive pass catcher during his time at Central Michigan. He combined for 77 catches, 1,064 yards, and 11 touchdowns over his final two seasons. Conklin won't push Kyle Rudolph for playing time per se, but he could factor in ahead of the likes of David Morgan or Josiah Price.