Conklin (ribs) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Conklin is working to recover from a lingering ribs injury, the severity of which cost him regular-season time Week 1 in the form of an inactive designation. If he's able to get healthy in time for Sunday's tilt against the Packers, Conklin will serve as a reserve tight end option behind Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith.

