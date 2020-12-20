Conklin secured three of four targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-27 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

The 25-year-old had a presence on the stat sheet for the second straight week, following up his solid 5-40 line against the Buccaneers with Sunday's showing, which included his first career touchdown. Conklin's elevated role over the last pair of contests is a direct byproduct of the absence of Kyle Rudolph (foot), so it would be difficult to trust it continuing were his veteran teammate to return for a Week 16 matchup against the Saints on Christmas Day.