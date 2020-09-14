Conklin did not have a target in Sunday's loss to Green Bay. He played just eight snaps on offense.
With both Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith, Jr. healthy, Conklin is going to have a minimal role on offense and will get most of his snaps (12 on Sunday) on special teams.
