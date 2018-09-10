Vikings' Tyler Conklin: One reception in season debut
Conklin had one reception for six yards on his only target in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Conklin played just nine snaps on offense, but he went out for a pass on five of them, according the Pro Football Focus. He could have a larger role in the passing game if Kyle Rudolph gets hurt, but otherwise will have a minimal role. Still, it's a good sign for the fifth-round 2018 draft pick's development that he was involved on offense this early in the season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...