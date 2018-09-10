Conklin had one reception for six yards on his only target in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

Conklin played just nine snaps on offense, but he went out for a pass on five of them, according the Pro Football Focus. He could have a larger role in the passing game if Kyle Rudolph gets hurt, but otherwise will have a minimal role. Still, it's a good sign for the fifth-round 2018 draft pick's development that he was involved on offense this early in the season.