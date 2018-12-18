Vikings' Tyler Conklin: Posts career bests against Miami
Conklin caught two of three targets or 53 yards in Sunday's 41-17 win over the Dolphins.
Conklin recorded career highs in receptions and yards on his way to leading the Vikings in receiving. His biggest gain went for 33 yards on a play-action fake as Kirk Cousins found Conklin near the left sideline. It remains to be seen if Minnesota's change at offensive coordinator contributed to Conklin's increased involvement, though this was a positive sign for the rookie.
