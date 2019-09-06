Conklin (ribs) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Conklin tweaked his ribs in Friday's practice according to Krammer. The depth tight end appears to be trending towards suiting up versus Atlanta. If Conklin were to miss any time the fantasy impact would be minimal.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories