Conklin drew praise in spring workouts from head coach Mike Zimmer, the team's official website reports. "It's a bigger role for Tyler Conklin [this season]. He's kind of emerged as a guy that's moving upward, and with those two guys (Conklin and Irv Smith), we have a lot of weapons there," said Zimmer.

With the departure of Kyle Rudolph, Conklin looks set to move up the depth chart and be used next to Irv Smith in two-tight end sets. Conklin had 15 receptions for 168 yards and a score over the last four games when Rudolph was out with an injury, showing hecan carve out a role in the passing offense this season. Still, Conklin may be used more for blocking with Smith likely to command most of the targets to the position.