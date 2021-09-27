Conklin caught seven of eight targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Seahawks.

After two quiet performances to begin the season, Conklin broke out in a big way Sunday, catching the first of Kirk Cousins' three TD passes on a seven-yard strike in the first quarter. The tight end is well behind Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen in the pecking order when it comes to the Minnesota passing game, but he appears to be firmly entrenched at the top of the depth chart at his own position heading into a Week 4 tilt against the Browns.