Vikings' Tyler Conklin: Two receptions Sunday
Conklin had two receptions for 28 yards on three targets in Sunday's win over Denver.
Conklin didn't have a reception and had just one target on the season before Sunday. With Kyle Rudolph and Irv Smith playing well ahead of him on the depth chart, it's hard to see him getting more than a few targets per game. Still, his four targets over the last two games make him worth monitoring in deep formats.
