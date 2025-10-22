Ingram-Dawkins (hip) does not carry an injury designation into Thursday's game against the Chargers, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

Ingram-Dawkins was sidelined for the Vikings' Week 7 loss to the Eagles due to a hip injury, but the rookie fifth-rounder has been cleared to return from a one-game absence. He will give the Vikings rotational depth at defensive end behind veteran starters Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave.