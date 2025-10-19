Ingram-Dawkins (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Ingram-Dawkins was given the questionable tag after being a limited participant in practice all week due to a hip injury, but the rookie fifth-rounder has not been cleared to play against Philadelphia. With Andrew Van Ginkel (neck) also inactive, the Vikings will lean on Jonathan Greenard, Dallas Turner and Tyler Batty at outside linebacker for Week 7. Ingram-Dawkins will look to progress enough in his recovery to be available for Thursday's road contest against the Chargers.