The Vikings estimated Ingram-Dawkins (hip) as a full participant on Monday's practice report, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

A hip injury prevented Ingram-Dawkins from playing in Sunday's loss tot he Eagles, but the rookie fifth-rounder appears to be on track to play against the Chargers on Thursday. He has five tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense through the first five regular-season games of his NFL career.