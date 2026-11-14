Ingram-Dawkins (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Ben Goessling of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Ingram-Dawkins injured his ankle during the Vikings' 23-6 loss to the Bills on Monday. The injury prevented from practicing in any capacity during Week 10 prep, so he won't be available for Sunday's NFC North showdown. Elijah Williams and Domonique Orange are both in line for more rotational snaps on the defensive line in the absence of Ingram-Dawkins, whose next chance to play is Week 11 against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 22.