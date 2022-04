The Bills selected Lowe in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 180th overall.

Lowe was a five-year starter at Illinois, but played almost exclusively at left tackle. While the 23-year-old has the necessary arm length to be an effective blocker at the NFL level, it remains to be seen whether he can be athletic enough to play at tackle, or if the Vikings will move Lowe to a swing guard spot.