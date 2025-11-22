site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Will Fries: Cleared to play Week 12
RotoWire Staff
Fries (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game versus Green Bay.
Fries had previously dealt with a calf issue, but he's still good to go for Sunday's divisional tilt. He's started all 10 games to this point.
