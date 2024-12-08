Reichard (quadricep) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Though Reichard carried a questionable tag into Sunday, the Vikings removed most of the mystery about his status by activating him from injured reserve Saturday and waiving John Parker Romo, who had handled kicking duties for each of the last four games. After he was a full participant in practice throughout the week, Reichard looks to have proven his health and will now resume what had been a banner rookie campaign before he landed on IR on Nov. 5. Through his eight appearances on the season, the sixth-round pick out of Alabama converted 14 of 16 field-goal attempts and 23 of 23 extra-point attempts.