Reichard made his only field-goal attempt and both of his PATs in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Bears.

Reichard connected on a 31-yard field goal in the first quarter, but it would prove to be his only field-goal try of the day. The kicker had attempted at least two field goals in four consecutive games prior to Sunday. On the year, Reichard has gone 19-for-21 on field-goal attempts, including 6-for-8 from 50-plus yards, while making all 19 of his extra-point tries over 10 contests this year.